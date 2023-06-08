Top AEW star references a rumored failed WWE storyline pitch on Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF came face-to-face with Adam Cole. The two went back and forth on the microphone, and The Salt of the Earth did not hold back any punches.

Recently, MJF has been stating that there are no more adequate challengers for his AEW World Championship. He made similar statements during his promo in Colorado this week.

One man who would dispute this is Adam Cole, who made his way down to the ring to interrupt MJF's speech. The two would eventually set up a match opposite one another at some point down the line. But before that the self-proclaimed Devil referenced a storyline pitch The Panama City Playboy allegedly rejected in WWE.

According to reports, Vince McMahon wanted to call up Cole to the main roster, but not as a full-time wrestler. The former NXT Champion was seemingly going to be positioned as Keith Lee's manager.

MJF brought this up on this week's Dynamite, when he said the following:

"That's an awful lot of tough talk coming from Keith Lee's manager."

This rumored plan never came to fruition, but still served as good ammunition for MJF in this war of words with Adam Cole.

Adam Cole is coming off a win over a former AEW Champion

At the recent Double of Nothing pay-per-view, Adam Cole's heated feud with Chris Jericho came to a head as the two squared off in an unsanctioned match.

The match was eventful, to say the least. The most surprising spot occurred early on in the contest when ECW legend Sabu made a death-defying leap. He jumped from the top rope onto members of The Jericho Appreciation Society positioned on a table outside the ring.

The brutal match ended with Cole picking up the victory via referee stoppage, setting him up for a run at the top of the card opposite MJF.

