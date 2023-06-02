Chris Jericho fires back at a fan for calling his feud with former WWE Superstar "mid"

Chris Jericho responds to a fan for criticizing his feud with a former WWE Superstar. The star in question is Adam Cole.

At last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the former NXT Champion suffered a career-threatening concussion. Thus forcing him to be out of action for over eight months. His first feud since returning was against The Ocho Chris Jericho.

The two wrestled each other on several occasions. Their latest one-on-one match was an Unsanctioned Match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view with Sabu as the special enforcer. Last night on Dynamite the two competed in a mixed-gender tag team match in which Cole teamed up with his girlfriend Britt Baker. Jericho and Saraya partnered up for the match.

The match came to an end with the former WWE NXT Champion and his girlfriend picking up the win.

Following the match, a fan took to Twitter hoping this rivalry would come to an end. He also called the feud 'mid'. This enraged The Ocho and he responded by cursing out the fan.

"Hey Heath. Go f*** your a**. 👍," Chris Jericho tweeted.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette criticized the match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole

As mentioned earlier, both the former WWE Superstars battled each other in an Unsanctioned Match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The match came to an end by a referee stoppage and Cole's hands were raised in victory.

During the episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran commented on the match. He criticized the finish and also believed that the audience in attendance was not happy with it.

"The crowd booed because it looked so bad, the crowd booed the babyface beating the heel into submission until the referee stopped him! Have you heard about this before? They were booing the f**king s**tty-looking finish," Jim Cornette said.

The wrestling veteran also wondered why Cole was booked in such a match shortly after returning from injury.

Have you been enjoying the rivalry between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho? Let us know in the comments section below.

