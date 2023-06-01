Jim Cornette calls WWE legend's recent match "worst in recorded history"

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette hasn't been impressed with AEW for quite some time but recently touted Chris Jericho's match against Adam Cole as the "worst in recorded history" due to its finish.

The former WWE NXT Champion suffered a nasty concussion during his match at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which shockingly became very serious, very quickly. Rumors about his career potentially ending began to spread, making his return all the more triumphant.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran questioned why Adam Cole was involved in a dangerous spot during the bout, especially since he believes it was terrible.

"Adam Cole has just returned from almost a year out injured with concussions! And in the worst match in recorded history, he’s taken a chair to the head and fallen off the top rope! (…) Nobody cares about any of this but they’re leaving nothing for anybody later." (07:33 onward).

Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling @ERD_Wrestling

Each aspect of this unsanctioned match at #AEW DoN looked so weird and senseless, don't get me wrong I still believe that Chris Jericho is one of the greatest, calling each spot doesn't look good at all, Adam Cole and SABU well, nothing to say #AEW Each aspect of this unsanctioned match at #AEWDoN looked so weird and senseless, don't get me wrong I still believe that Chris Jericho is one of the greatest, calling each spot doesn't look good at all, Adam Cole and SABU well, nothing to say #AEW https://t.co/AQF16u0zZX

During a recent interview, Adam Cole went into detail about the severity of his injuries and how he consistently feared that he'd be forced to retire.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The WWE veteran also drew similar criticism to Sabu's dangerous spot at Double or Nothing

Across his career, Sabu has been known for his death-defying leaps and numerous dangerous spots. However, the veteran has claimed that he, unfortunately, suffers from numerous injuries due to his earlier career.

Earlier during the same episode, Cornette harshly criticized Sabu's table spot and claimed that Tony Khan used the ECW veteran to relive his childhood.

"Tony Khan was back there loving it, and it’s - Sabu’s had multiple health issues… He’s in his fifties, he’s nearly died, he’s had injury after injury – just to relive a moment of your childhood?" (04:09 onward).

It remains to be seen if the WWE veteran will be seen in AEW again anytime soon, but the feud between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho seems to be far from over. Will Cole take a book out of MJF's playbook and introduce more ghosts from Jericho's pre-WWE past?

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes