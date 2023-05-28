Former WWE Superstar says he was "afraid" about being told to retire from pro wrestling 

Former WWE Superstar Adam Cole created shockwaves in the industry when he suddenly made the move to become an AEW Superstar. Since then, he has had several banger matches on the Jacksonville-based promotion, even competing for the AEW World Championship at one point.

However, on Forbidden Door last year, he suffered a concussion and several other injuries that would put him out of action for a while. He was out of action for almost a year, until making his long-awaited in-ring return against Daniel Garcia in March 2023.

When he was on Barstool’s Rasslin podcast, the former WWE superstar discussed what was going on behind the scenes and how there was fear of him not returning to the ring.

“I was afraid that I was going to be told that I couldn’t come back, for sure. That existed for months. But there was never a small part of me that went, ‘Okay, I think I’m gonna hang it up."

But Cole expressed that he did not want to go out without a fight and that he worked hard to make his return.

“I was so focused and determined on trying to come back because again, this is my entire life, since I was nine years old, this is all I ever wanted to do." [H/T wrestletalk]

FAR @FAR5222 I HATE pro wrestling TV contract signing segments, but this was one of the best ones in a very LONG time. Adam Cole is so damn believable as a baby face, and Chris Jericho is such a great chicken shit heel. AND THEY FUCKING GOT SABU TO SHOW UP!!! This is still the second-best… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I HATE pro wrestling TV contract signing segments, but this was one of the best ones in a very LONG time. Adam Cole is so damn believable as a baby face, and Chris Jericho is such a great chicken shit heel. AND THEY FUCKING GOT SABU TO SHOW UP!!! This is still the second-best… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dIqH4EFGnO

Adam Cole is back in business, and he now has a huge obstacle in front of him in former WWE Champion Chris Jericho. Considering this is his first feud after his return, this is a huge treat for the fans who think this is a dream match. Now all fans need to do is wait for Sunday and enjoy the Unsanctioned Match between these two superstars.

Adam Cole gives an update on former WWE tag team partner

With Roderick Strong arriving in AEW and his reunion with Adam Cole, fans have been wondering when the reunion of a certain popular former WWE faction will happen. There just seem to be a few pieces missing for this to happen. Kyle O'Reilly suffered an injury due to post-surgical issues in June last year and has been sidelined since then.

During his recent interview on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Adam Cole expressed how Kyle O'Reilly is excited to return and reunite with them.

“He’s doing good. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the right track. There is nothing that Kyle wants to do more than come back to work, especially now that Roderick Strong is here and things like that."

There is a big possibility that an undisputed reunion will be in the works along the way, but until then, fans can only wait for the developments.

Who do you want to win this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes