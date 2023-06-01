"Tony Khan was back there loving it" - WWE veteran unhappy after AEW allowed retired star to risk his life 

AEW President Tony Khan has made a habit of bringing in veterans of the pro wrestling industry, but according to Jim Cornette, Khan risked Sabu's life during Double or Nothing.

Early on in Cole and Jericho's match, chaos erupted with the JAS attacking the Panama Playboy, but luckily Sabu intervened and evened the odds. The veteran then eventually awkwardly dived onto Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, as all three went through a table.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran wrestling manager criticized Khan for allowing the ECW veteran to take major bumps.

"Tony Khan was back there loving it, and it’s - Sabu’s had multiple health issues… He’s in his fifties, he’s nearly died, he’s had injury after injury – just to relive a moment of your childhood? When I brought Jackie Fargo to the Louisville Gardens when he was a little older than Sabu and probably in much better shape, I didn’t ask him to take bumps through furniture because he did it thirty years before." (04:09 onward).

During a recent interview before Double or Nothing, Adam Cole reviewed the details of getting Sabu into All Elite Wrestling and revealed that it was a last-minute decision.

Bully Ray believes that Sabu's AEW debut didn't connect with the fanbase

AEW President Tony Khan has drawn a lot of criticism for bringing in aged veterans over the past few years. While many online pointed at Sabu's colorful past with the AEW staff, Bully Ray drew criticism elsewhere.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray analyzed Sabu's debut segment and while drawing criticism to how the ECW legend was introduced, he praised The Panama Playboy.

"[Adam] Cole really sold me on the match, the intensity in his eyes, on his face, the tone in which he spoke, he was always locked on Chris [Jericho]. Good segment. Sabu? Major disconnect." [19:14 onward]

The WWE Hall of Famer did note that he loves everything Sabu does, but that he wouldn't allow his biases to interfere with his review. It remains to be seen whether the ECW veteran will return to AEW, but for now, it seems that he's moved on from the feud.

