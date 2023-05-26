When former WWE Superstar posted a profanity-filled tweet about Renee Paquette 

Tony Khan has picked up numerous WWE veterans and legends, but the promotion has banned some notable names for their past actions. Shortly after Sabu's AEW debut, many fans began to recall his nasty comments about Renee Paquette during her WWE run.

Sabu's AEW debut was generally well-received online, especially by fans of his monumental ECW run. However, some fans haven't forgiven the wrestling veteran for his comments back in 2018.

Years ago, Taz praised Renee Paquette for being the first-ever full-time WWE RAW female commentator. Sabu shockingly responded to the tweet:

"She is the 1st non f*g but she is one of many c**k sucker's," Sabu posted.

Will the ECW legend address his controversial tweet?

Many fans also pointed out that Tony Khan infamously announced that Hulk Hogan was permanently banned from AEW due to his shocking racist comments back in 2015. Due to this, online fans are questioning the AEW President's judgment and why he seems inconsistent.

Sabu also made some horrible statements about WWE veteran Taz

Tony Khan recently revealed that Sabu's AEW appearance will likely be a once-off. Unfortunately, this has many fans recalling all the nasty things the WWE veteran has said over the years.

Ryan Satin recently took to Twitter and reminded fans about a 2016 article posted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, in which Sabu used a racial slur against Taz. However, the ECW veteran doubled down when asked to comment on the usage of the slur:

“Grow up every one is a little bit racist. Even ur mother.” He added, “I am not a racist but I don’t care if a n***er that called me a drug addict thinks so.” (H/T: Wrestling Republic).

Hopefully, both Taz and Renee have spoken to Sabu about his past comments. If he is as welcomed into AEW as he seems to be, it could just be that the three have made amends for what happened years ago.

