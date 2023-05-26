ECW legend Sabu's AEW future revealed after stunning Dynamite debut

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on the future of ECW legend Sabu after his appearance on Dynamite.

In a stunning turn of events, ECW legend Sabu made his debut on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The high-flying icon is now set to align himself with Adam Cole as he prepares for his unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

During the contract signing, tensions were running high as Cole found himself outnumbered with only Roderick Strong by his side, while Jericho boasted the support of the entire Jericho Appreciation Society. Just when it seemed like Cole was at a disadvantage, Sabu's music hit, and the ECW legend stormed the ring, swiftly clearing it off the JAS.

Although Sabu's appearance took the wrestling world by storm, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that it is likely to be a one-off occurrence.

Speaking on a recent media call, Khan stated that while Sabu won't be a regular competitor in the ring, there is a possibility of him making guest appearances under the right circumstances.

"I think it will likely be a one-off appearance," Tony Khan said on a recent media call. "A lot of fans were excited to see Sabu. I don't think he's going to be somebody regularly stepping into the ring to compete, but under the right circumstances he could come back and make other guest appearances, I think it was overall very positively received," Khan said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Sabu's appearance came as a surprise to fans, adding an unexpected twist to the contract signing between Cole and Jericho.

Sabu's shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite sparks controversy

Tony Khan faced controversy during Sabu's debut on Dynamite as he was accused of cloning the theme song of the ECW legend.

Musical artist Harry Slash, known as The Slashstones, took to Twitter to address the issue.

"So, my #ECW theme for Sabu, Huka Blues, has now been cloned by two different companies, TNA and @AEW. Maybe @TonyKhan will send me a t-shirt?" Harry Slash tweeted.

A curious fan inquired about the rights to Sabu's theme song, to which Slash responded by stating that he owned half of it while the other half belonged to WWE.

The accusations of song cloning have stirred up a debate surrounding intellectual property and creative rights, leaving fans and industry insiders eager to see how the situation unfolds.

Are you excited to see Sabu at Double or Nothing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes