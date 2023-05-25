WWE and ECW legend makes surprising AEW debut on Dynamite 

AEW's upcoming Double or Nothing event just got more extreme, as ECW legend Sabu made his presence known ahead of Chris Jericho and Adam Cole's unsanctioned match.

The heated feud between Jericho and Cole is set to reach its climax this Sunday when they square off in a no-disqualification match which AEW will not be held accountable for. They had a contract signing on Dynamite to tonight make the fight official.

In true Chris Jericho fashion, The Ocho could not help but berate his opponent. He bragged how he would have the members of The Jericho Appreciation Society on his side, whereas Cole only has Roderick Strong to back him up.

However, The Panama City Playboy was well-prepared for this, as he subsequently introduced hardcore legend Sabu. This was the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion's first appearance on AEW and his first in a major promotion since his retirement in November 2021.

The surprise debut caught many people off-guard. However, the thunderous reaction he received indicates that the fans are excited to see him in action once again.

Another former WWE star debuted on AEW Dynamite

Apart from the unexpected arrival of Sabu, another former WWE talent made her Dynamite debut on this week's episode.

Lady Frost made her professional wrestling debut five years ago against WWE Superstar Asuka. At the time, Frost had only three months of training.

She has since worked for several promotions across USA and Mexico, most recently appearing on Ring of Honor.

On the latest installment of Dynamite, she took on Taya Valkyrie in a fairly competitive bout. She ultimately fell short of scoring the victory but was impressive nonetheless.

Valkyrie will challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

