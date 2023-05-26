Tony Khan accused of cloning former WWE star's theme on AEW debut

A popular WWE Superstar made a shocking debut on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The star is none other than 'The Homicidal' Sabu. Now, Tony Khan is accused of cloning the ECW veteran's theme song.

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho were set to sign the contract for their Unsanctioned match that is scheduled to take place at this Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Once Cole and The Ocho had signed the contract, Jericho mocked Cole for not having enough backup for their match. The former NXT Champion responded by saying that he had found the perfect equalizer in ECW veteran Sabu. It was also announced that The Genocidal One would be the guest enforcer in the bout.

Musical artist Harry Slash (aka The Slashstones) is the music composer of Sabu's original ECW theme song. He took to Twitter to call out AEW CEO Tony Khan. Slash accused him of cloning one of his original music creations.

"So, my #ECW theme for Sabu, Huka Blues, has now been cloned by two different companies, TNA and @AEW. Maybe @TonyKhan will send me a t-shirt?" Harry Slash tweeted.

A fan wondered if WWE owned the rights to Sabu's theme song. To which Slash replied by stating that he owns one half and the Stamford-based promotion owns the other half.

"They own half," Slash tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Sabu was recently hospitalized

The ECW legend was recently advertised to be at the Squared Circle Expo III for a meet and greet with fans. Unfortunately, he was unable to attend the event. Earlier in the convention, he was rushed to the hospital.

After the scary incident, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to inform his fans that he was doing well.

"Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes ☝️," Sabu tweeted.

The real reason for Sabu's hospitalization is still not unclear.

