Ex-WWE star Sabu hospitalized

According to a new report, ex-WWE Superstar and former ECW Champion Sabu was recently hospitalized after suffering a medical event in Indianapolis while appearing at the Squared Circle Expo.

According to a report from PWInsider, two-time ECW World Champion Sabu suffered a medical emergency during his visit to Indianapolis. Currently, the nature of the issue is unknown. Here's a statement issued by the convention:

"ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility. All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times."

The 58-year-old veteran has made his mark in the world of professional wrestling during his time at Extreme Championship Wrestling. Sabu worked in different promotions across the world and had a short run with WWE. The highlight of his WWE run was the match against Rey Mysterio at ECW: One Night Stand 2006.

Sportskeeda sends our best wishes to Sabu and his family during these difficult times.

