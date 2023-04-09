Ex-WWE star Sabu provides update following recent health scare

ECW Legend and WWE veteran Sabu was recently hospitalized while attending a convention. A few hours after the event, the hardcore legend addressed fans and provided an update regarding his health.

A recent report revealed that two-time ECW Champion Sabu was hospitalized following a sudden medical emergency in Indianapolis while appearing at the Squared Circle Expo.

The convention issued a statement regarding the veteran's health following his emergency exit from the event. No cause was mentioned at the time regarding his sudden medical event.

Later, the two-time ECW Champion Sabu went on Twitter and addressed his fans online by providing an update regarding his health following the event.

"Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes ☝️," tweeted Sabu.

It looks like Sabu is out of danger and doing better. The veteran wrestled for WWE from 2006 to 2007 and appeared in events including SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania.

The ECW legend's most notable matches were against Rey Mysterio and John Cena during his year-long tenure with the company.

Sportskeeda sends our best wishes to Sabu and his family during these difficult times.

