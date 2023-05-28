Adam Cole reveals former WWE Superstar's AEW debut was a "last minute decision"

Adam Cole recently revealed that the surprising AEW debut of a former WWE Superstar was a "last minute decision". The star in question is ECW legend Sabu.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, wrestling veteran Sabu made his shocking debut. He showed up in support of Adam Cole.

The former NXT Champion is set to face Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned Match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that is scheduled to take place this Sunday. During the contract signing, Jericho mocked Cole for having only one person in his corner, while The Ocho has the entire Jericho Appreciation Society behind him.

To somewhat even the odds, Cole revealed that he has one more man who would be in his corner. That was none other than the 'Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal' Sabu.

During a recent interview with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', Adam Cole mentioned that he made the decision to call up the WWE veteran and that it was a last minute call.

"It was absolutely a last minute decision. It’s great to have Roderick Strong there, but again, this match Sunday is Unsanctioned and we know that the J.A.S is going to be involved, so I took a shot in the dark. I talked to a friend of a friend, and reached out to Sabu. There’s nobody crazier or more prepared for an Unsanctioned match then Sabu. It all came together last minute man," said Adam Cole. [H/T Fightful.com]

Adam Cole revealed that WWE legend Sabu was one of his favorite wrestlers

During the same interview, the former NXT Champion mentioned that growing up, he was a fan of Sabu and was beyond happy to have the veteran show up to support him.

"Oh my god, how incredible. Listen, I think over time, and this is pretty wild to think about, but when I was younger watching ECW, Sabu was one of my absolute favorites. It’s so weird to think as time goes on, because again Sabu was a student of the game, to think that I had his respect enough for him to help me with the J.A.S is pretty damn cool." [H/T Fightful.com]

Following the episode of Dynamite, it was announced that the WWE veteran would be the special guest enforcer for the Unsanctioned Match.

What was your reaction to seeing the ECW legend on AEW television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes