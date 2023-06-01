"They were booing f*king s*tty-looking finish" - Jim Cornette on 4-time WWE Champion's recent AEW match

Several AEW fans took to social media recently to criticize some of the bouts that took place during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. But, according to Jim Cornette, the finish to Chris Jericho and Adam Cole's clash was the one that upset the audience the most.

After brutally beating each other up throughout their match, Cole finally got the upper hand and initiated a beatdown on The Ocho. Referee Aubrey Edwards then ended the match, awarding Adam Cole the victory.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran speculated that even the crowd wasn't happy with the match's finish.

"The crowd booed because it looked so bad, the crowd booed the babyface beating the heel into submission until the referee stopped him! Have you heard about this before? They were booing the f**king s**tty-looking finish." (11:22 onward).

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Adam Cole beats the life out of Jericho until the match is stopped. #AEWDoN Adam Cole beats the life out of Jericho until the match is stopped. #AEWDoN https://t.co/HIzfSEdbTU

Fans expressed their unhappiness with the ending of the bout, as many took to social media to criticize the finish. There was also frustration with the undelivered story that the match was supposed to build up toward.

Jim Cornette criticized AEW for booking Adam Cole into a dangerous match

The Panama City Playboy suffered a concussion during his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door match, which quickly devolved into a career-threatening injury. For months, many fans wondered if he would return. This is why Jim Cornette believes it was irresponsible for him to take part in a hardcore match so soon.

Earlier during the same episode, Cornette questioned why Adam Cole was put in such a dangerous match after coming back from a near-career-ending injury.

"Adam Cole has just returned from almost a year out injured with concussions! And in the worst match in recorded history, he’s taken a chair to the head and fallen off the top rope!" (07:33 onward).

The AEW star's feud with Chris Jericho seems to be far from over, as the two will likely have one more clash even after his victory with Britt Baker over The Ocho and Saraya last night on Dynamite.

