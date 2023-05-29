Did AEW botch the ending of Chris Jericho's match at Double or Nothing 2023? Fans divided on finish

Chris Jericho squared off against Adam Cole at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. The closing moments of the Unsanctioned Match saw Cole beat Jericho into unconsciousness with the help of a chain wrapped around his fists, causing referee Aubrey Edwards to call for the bell.

Some fans believe AEW might have botched the ending to the match. Having said that, no report has yet been able to confirm anything of the sort. The match ending seemingly fell flat because of how the closing spot played out.

Check out some of the reactions to the match below:

Each aspect of this unsanctioned match at #AEW DoN looked so weird and senseless, don't get me wrong I still believe that Chris Jericho is one of the greatest, calling each spot doesn't look good at all, Adam Cole and SABU well, nothing to say #AEW Each aspect of this unsanctioned match at #AEWDoN looked so weird and senseless, don't get me wrong I still believe that Chris Jericho is one of the greatest, calling each spot doesn't look good at all, Adam Cole and SABU well, nothing to say #AEW https://t.co/AQF16u0zZX

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB @AMTXXIII23 The Chris Jericho match was flat they popped for the Battle Royale and Britt Baker @AMTXXIII23 The Chris Jericho match was flat they popped for the Battle Royale and Britt Baker

Maybe we should investigate if Aubrey was protecting Chris for any reason? Im sure it’s part of the story @PartsUnknownUSA The goal was for Cole to “End Chris Jericho” as he stated in the promo and was reason for the stipulation.Maybe we should investigate if Aubrey was protecting Chris for any reason? Im sure it’s part of the story @PartsUnknownUSA The goal was for Cole to “End Chris Jericho” as he stated in the promo and was reason for the stipulation.Maybe we should investigate if Aubrey was protecting Chris for any reason? Im sure it’s part of the story

tidalwave @tidalwave848 @WrestleBanana The Adam Cole vs Chris Jericho match was bad, Ann’s the womens match was also bad but with the womens match I understand that it wouldn’t be good especially with an injured woman, but other then that it’s been pretty good @WrestleBanana The Adam Cole vs Chris Jericho match was bad, Ann’s the womens match was also bad but with the womens match I understand that it wouldn’t be good especially with an injured woman, but other then that it’s been pretty good

Jericho first teased a feud with Cole after the latter’s win over Daniel Garcia on the March 29, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite. The feud escalated after The Wizard forced Cole to watch The Outcasts assault Dr. Britt Baker with a kendo stick.

The two stars signed a contract for their Unsanctioned Match for Double or Nothing 2023 on the May 24th episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The segment witnessed the arrival of former ECW World Champion Sabu to Tony Khan’s promotion.

The "Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal" Death-Defying Maniac was announced as the special enforcer for the bout at the May 28th premium live event. He ended up putting himself and Jericho’s lackey through a table during the show.

Chris Jericho demands a tag team match after loss at AEW Double or Nothing

Chris Jericho suffered a humiliating loss in the Unsanctioned Match. The Wizard was unable to defend himself from a barrage of Adam Cole's punches, losing via referee stoppage. The two were tied to a massive chain and were only separated by bolt cutters.

Jericho and Saraya appeared during a backstage segment later in the show. The former AEW World Champion demanded that he and Saraya be put in a mixed tag team match against Cole and Britt Baker next Wednesday on Dynamite.

The segment ended with Chris Jericho injuring a backstage attendant with a fireball to the face. It remains to be seen how the feud will continue next Wednesday.

Did you enjoy the Unsanctioned Match at Double or Nothing 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

