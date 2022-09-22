"F***ing WOW" - Saraya (fka Paige) shares heartfelt message following AEW debut on Dynamite: Grand Slam

The latest addition to the AEW roster is former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya. She recently took to social media to express her gratitude and appreciation for the audience's response to her debut.

Saraya debuted in the promotion following last night's four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's Championship. Before her appearance, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Serena Deeb laid waste to Athena and the champion Toni Storm.

The former Paige came down to Storm and Athena's rescue, claiming that AEW was now her house. Shortly after, AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that Saraya was now All Elite.

It seems the former champion is still overwhelmed by the response she received from the crowd in New York. She has now taken to Twitter to thank the fans, as well as her boyfriend and lead singer of the band "Falling In Reverse," Ronnie Radke, for providing her new entrance music.

"F***ing WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!" tweeted @Saraya.

Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017, having been forced into retirement due to injury. However, judging by her recent appearance, it might not be too long before the former champion gets back in the ring.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has always wanted to face Saraya (fka Paige) in the ring

Despite being scared off by the former Paige at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has always had her eyes set on the former WWE Superstar.

sportskeeda.com/aew/news-curre… Exclusive: Thank you @RealBrittBaker for speaking to me and telling me how @RealPaigeWWE is your dream opponent. I know I'd love to see that dream match. Hope it happens sometime! Exclusive: Thank you @RealBrittBaker for speaking to me and telling me how @RealPaigeWWE is your dream opponent. I know I'd love to see that dream match. Hope it happens sometime!#AEW #WWE @SKWrestling_ sportskeeda.com/aew/news-curre…

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in July 2022, Baker stated that Saraya has been one of her dream opponents and would love to get in the ring with her.

"You can't get to her. You know what I'm saying? She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I'm not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it," added Baker. "Because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I'm a big fan." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Judging by their recent interaction on this week's Dynamite, fans might soon see the two former champions lock horns inside the squared circle.

