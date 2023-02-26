4 Things you didn't know about MJF's rumored ex-fiancee, Naomi

AEW World Champion MJF and Naomi Rosenblum announced their engagement in September last year. However, it has since been heavily rumored that the couple called off their engagement and are no longer together.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp chimed in on the situation, corroborating the rumors.

"The MJF promo had a lot of truth to it. Normally wouldn't cover that type of thing, but he and his fiancee did have a split as was referenced on tonight's AEW Dynamite," Sapp tweeted.

Being tied to one of the biggest wrestlers in the world immediately plunged Rosenblum into the public eye. Her Instagram account has over 25 thousand followers. But, there is so much even the most dedicated MJF fans don't know about the Salt of the Earth's ex-fiancée.

Here are four facts you didn't know about Naomi Rosenblum.

#4. Naomi Rosenblum is a talented artist

Naomi Rosenblum @naomi_rosenblum You all have been asking me to release more MJF prints. Here they are.



Limited prints SIGNED BY MJF are now up. These are from the original drop of 50. Once these are gone, I will not be releasing any more. You all have been asking me to release more MJF prints. Here they are. Limited prints SIGNED BY MJF are now up. These are from the original drop of 50. Once these are gone, I will not be releasing any more. https://t.co/91Uvz9jYXJ

One look through Rosenblum's Instagram page will strongly indicate her main interest — art. Her social media is filled with original paintings of sports stars, iconic movie characters, and of course, wrestlers.

She has put the likenesses of stars like CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Minoru Suzuki on her canvases, and the results are nothing short of phenomenal. Naturally, MJF features in her works several times as well.

Admirers of her work have been quick to snatch up some of her pieces, with two of her latest works selling out in less than 24 hours. At only 23 years old, it is safe to say that the quality of Rosenblum's work and the cult fanbase she is slowly developing will see her have a long, prosperous career in the art field.

#3. She was featured on an episode of Dynamite alongside MJF

MJF and Naomi Rosenblum

On the 9 February 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF made an elaborate entrance to celebrate defeating CM Punk (twice) in Chicago. Prepped with confetti and cardboard cutouts of himself, this segment worked perfectly to lean into Friedman's annoying, pompous heel persona. However, it was Naomi who stole a lot of the headlines.

Carried down the ramp on a golden throne, Friedman dismounted on the ring apron and received a kiss on the cheek from a female extra. He then gestured for another cheeky kiss from a different redhead extra, but this quickly turned into a very public display of tonsil hockey.

The tongue wrestling affair prompted Jim Ross on commentary to exclaim his disgust — a sentiment undoubtedly shared by fans around the world. After the segment, it came to light that the redhead extra was Friedman's girlfriend at the time, Naomi.

#2. She has a twin brother

Naomi Rosenblum

MJF was never the only man in Naomi's life. In fact, she's had a ride or die since day one. A deep dive into Rosenblum's Instagram page will reveal that she has a twin brother named Jonathan.

Not much is known about Jonathan Rosenblum, other than the fact that he and his sister are seemingly very close. In a birthday post for her sibling, Naomi called Jonathan her 'best friend.' The wholesome content received positive reactions in the comment section — a stark contrast to the reactions her ex-fiancée receives on a weekly basis.

#1. She was a BBYO member in Salt Lake City

Before attending and graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Naomi Rosenblum served on the board of BBYO in Salt Lake City, Utah. B'nai B'rith Youth Organization is a global Jewish movement intended to build the identity of Jewish teenagers.

A post on BBG's (B'nai B'rith Girls) Salt Lake City division's Instagram page shows Rosenblum as a board member in 2015. Similarly, her former partner MJF is also a devout Jew and has incorporated aspects of the religion in his on-screen character.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes