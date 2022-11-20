Surprising betrayal involving WWE legend ensues during Jon Moxley vs. MJF AEW World Championship match at Full Gear 2022

Fans watched in shock as AEW World Champion fell victim to a shocking betrayal at the hands of William Regal, allowing MJF to capture the title at AEW Full Gear.

MJF and Regal had crossed paths in the lead-up to tonight's contest. Friedman cut an emotionally layered promo on the former NXT General Manager, who had cast the AEW star away when he tried desperately to be a WWE Superstar.

So how befitting it was for William Regal to betray Jon Moxley, which he did by sliding his signature brass knuckles to MJF. The weapon served to be one step too far for a spirited Moxley comeback, and it saw the Long Islander pick up his first world title in All Elite Wrestling.

As momentous as it is for MJF to capture his first world title, the headline will undoubtedly be Regal's betrayal. There will be questions over the future of the Blackpool Combat Club, the relationship between Regal and MJF and what may happen to Moxley after tonight.

If Regal has departed the Blackpool Combat Club, it would cap off an awful night for the stable. Wheeler Yuta was not active on the card and neither Bryan Danielson nor Claudio Castagnoli could unrest the ROH title from Chris Jericho earlier in the night.

What did you think of William Regal's shocking betrayal? Let us know in the comments section below.

