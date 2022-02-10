AEW Dynamite Results: 3 debuts, CM Punk teams up with former WWE Champion, Major title match

AEW presented a loaded episode of Dynamite this week and featured three debuts, two of them being major names in pro wrestling. We also had an incredible tag team match with CM Punk teaming up with a former WWE and AEW World Champion. The main event saw Hangman Page put the AEW World Championship on the line against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

AEW Dynamite Results (9th February 2022): CM Punk interrupts The Pinnacle's celebration

AEW Dynamite kicked off with members of The Pinnacle coming down to the ring. Justin Roberts then introduced MJF, who came down to the ring on a palanquin. The Pinnacle then celebrated in the ring together, although Wardlow wasn't as enthusiastic as the others.

MJF then took the mic and said that he beat CM Punk twice in Chicago so he was better than the Best In The World. MJF said that the moment was a little bittersweet since he beat his childhood hero so he told him "You suck" after the match.

Punk then thanked Shawn Spears for helping him beat CM Punk, and once again Wardlow didn't look impressed. MJF then added that he was setting his sights on becoming AEW World Champion.

CM Punk then came out on the entrance ramp and announced that he had brought some friends with him. Punk had Darby Allin and Sting with him, who came out with baseball bats. Punk then said he wanted a rematch against Wardlow and then told Mr. Mayhem to leave the rest of The Pinnacle with him.

MJF said that if CM Punk could find a tag partner and beat FTR, he would give him the rematch. However, MJF's stipulation was that Punk's partner could not be either Sting or Darby Allin and it had to be someone else from the AEW roster.

