Truth behind MJF referencing his break up with fiancée on AEW Dynamite revealed - Reports

MJF might be one of the most recognizable stars in AEW, but his personal life was somewhat mysterious until he announced that he was getting married. During AEW Dynamite, Friedman, unfortunately, claimed that the engagement was off and Fightful has since corroborated the story.

The Salt of the Earth announced his engagement to Naomi Rosenblum back in September 2022, and the two even began to publicly banter on social media. Rosenblum is an artist who has notably produced the art for Friedman, CM Punk, and other pro wrestlers.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has since taken to Twitter to report that MJF wasn't doing a kayfabe promo, but that he and Rosenblum have really split up.

“The MJF promo had a lot of truth to it. Normally wouldn’t cover that type of thing, but he and his fiancee did have a split as was referenced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite” Sapp tweeted.

Despite what has possibly happened in his personal life, Friedman continues to be praised for his work as a pro wrestler. Jim Cornette notably praised him for a promo he cut not too long ago, stating that the AEW World Champion's delivery was genuine.

MJF and Naomi Rosenblum have sadly unfollowed each other on Instagram

While neither party has confirmed the breakup on social media at the time of writing, some fans have begun to point out that Friedman and Rosenblum are no longer following each other on Instagram and that Naomi has removed her original engagement announcement post.

Despite the report from Fightful and the possible evidence of their breakup, it could still possibly be part of an elaborate kayfabe storyline. Until either MJF, Naomi, or someone close to both parties publicly confirms their parting, the story should be taken with a grain of salt.

While Friedman has always been a massive heel in AEW, his engagement to Rosenblum was very well received by fans and many were rooting for the couple in anticipation of their wedding.

