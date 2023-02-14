Jim Cornette heaps praise on AEW star, calls recent promo "an incredible verbal performance"

WWE veteran Jim Cornette was impressed with an AEW star's promo skills. Last week on Dynamite, world champion MJF featured in a controversial segment.

The Devil kicked off the latest episode of Dynamite with a Championship Eliminator Match against Konosuke Takeshita. After a tough battle, MJF picked up the win.

Following the match, MJF was interviewed by Lexy Nair in his locker room. During the segment, the AEW World Champion spoke about an incident in high school involving his crush 'Liv.' He mentioned that he drove his car into a telephone pole, and in order to escape being arrested, he switched seats with his injured girlfriend.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his honest opinion about MJF's promo segment. Cornette appreciated the mic skills of the AEW World Champion. He mentioned that The Devil is very good with the microphone and that whenever he talks, he is able to captivate the audience.

"This again was one of the more amazing verbal performances (...) keep the people’s attention on a pre-tape because you could tell the audience was listening. An incredible verbal performance with all of the emotion, and the inflection, and the witticism, and everything that you would want (…) The genuineness, the sincerity." [00:39 - 01:21]

Jim Cornette questioned the need for MJF to cut this promo on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on the same podcast, Cornette mentioned that at this point in MJF's career, he shouldn't be talking about his high school days and was unsure about the need for the promo.

"It sounded like a 23-year-old MJF in MLW would say that because his prom was only like four or five years ago. But now he’s a bigger boy, he’s a little bit older. I can see your point there, I can also see the point that it was a great performance on its own, did it fit here? That’s why I went back and forth," Jim Cornette said. [05:04 - 05:28]

Jim Cornette also felt that the promo was not believable enough and made the AEW World Champion look fake, as prior to this, Friedman was made to look like one of the most intelligent people on camera.

"I think the main thing was I always believe MJF. I always believe his stories, I always believe his sincerity and being the prick that he is. And my first thought was, MJF is too smart to confess to a crime on television. And therefore, it makes me not believe this and it makes MJF seem a little fake. And he doesn’t usually.” [05:45 - 06:13]

MJF is set to defend his title against Bryan Danielson at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023, in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match.

Do you think The American Dragon will be able to dethrone the champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes