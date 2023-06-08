Adam Cole seemingly accuses major AEW star of taking steroids

On this week's Dynamite, Adam Cole walked up to AEW World Champion MJF while in the middle of a promo, and it seems that he had an ulterior motive. After defending his title in the four pillars match at Double or Nothing, MJF cut his usual promo of no one being on his level. To his delight, Adam Cole was the first to step up, and he liked the challenge.

The two superstars traded verbal barbs, with MJF starting things off. The Salt of the Earth admired and gave a tribute to Cole's impressive career. The champion talked about how Adam started it all on Ring of Honor, WWE, but upon reaching AEW, all his admiration faded. He further added that the former NXT Champion became a shell of his former self in terms of his appearance and performance.

When it was Cole's turn on the mic, he seemed unfazed by MJF's comments. The Panama City Playboy began his verbal barrage and flipped the switch back at the World Champion.

He described his body as "a body of work," and it has been through a lot throughout his illustrious career. Adam then challenged MJF to pee in a cup to see whose body was natural.

This alludes to the drug tests done to detect body enhancers or steroids.

Next week both men will go head to head in singles action in what looks to be a very entertaining match for the fans.

WWE veteran speculates on the problem with Adam Cole's look

Adam Cole has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost two years. Many have commented on Cole's appearance, saying he looks physically smaller since joining the promotion.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran speculated about the AEW star's physique. He assumed Cole might have been staying the same or losing a little weight could be due to an underlying health issue.

"I hesitate to actually come out to blister him because I gotta think it’s gotta be something to do with his health, because else wise he wouldn’t have just completely given up! He’s never gonna look like Luger, [but] a little weight, a little tone, and a little tan." [14:45 onward]

Although it may be seen that his physique has been affected, Cole is still at the top of his game. He bested Chris Jericho and is quickly on to the next challenge, the AEW World Champion MJF.

