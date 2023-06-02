"It's gotta be something to do with his health" - WWE veteran points out major issue with Adam Cole

Adam Cole is both one of the most praised stars in wrestling today and one of the most criticized as well. Many have pointed out that he's physically grown smaller since joining AEW, and Jim Cornette believes there could be a serious reason behind this.

Sometime last year, Cole was also notably on the receiving end of tons of criticisms about his physique, leading many fans to protest against the comments. Notably, even Eddie Kingston - who receives criticism about his body as well - stood in solidarity with Adam Cole.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran manager speculated that it could only be health issues holding Adam Cole back from improving his look.

"I hesitate to actually come out to blister him because I gotta think it’s gotta be something to do with his health, because else wise he wouldn’t have just completely given up! He’s never gonna look like Luger, [but] a little weight, a little tone, and a little tan." (14:45 onward).

It remains to be seen whether Adam Cole takes any of his criticisms to heart or not, but like Cornette himself pointed out, there could just be an underlying health issue preventing the star from bulking up.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Cornette also recalled previously working with Adam Cole in ROH and the drive he had back then

Jim Cornette also recently reviewed Adam Cole's recent Double or Nothing match against Chris Jericho, and not only called the bout "the worst match in recorded history" but also criticized why a recently returning Cole would put his life on the line so soon.

Earlier in the same episode, the veteran manager mentioned that The Panama Playboy was never large, but remarked on how determined he was to improve.

"He looked athletic. The size was his drawback, he can talk, he can work, he can do things, he’s a very intelligent kid. But he looked, somehow, conditioned and I know he’s a great guy and I know how determined he was to get better in the wrestling business when I worked with him years ago." (14:16 onward).

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This exchange between Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole was NEXT LEVEL HEATED - ROH Final Battle (12.18.2015) This exchange between Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole was NEXT LEVEL HEATED - ROH Final Battle (12.18.2015)https://t.co/wGNrwRJWaR

Cornette seems to speculate that Cole would likely be aware of his size, due to how determined he was to improve as a wrestler, and due to this he doesn't understand why he's not done more to bulk up.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes