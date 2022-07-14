"FTYB" - Former WWE Superstar sends cryptic shot to The Young Bucks, pokes fun at the AEW ranking system

FTR's Dax Harwood has added more fuel to the fire in his feud with AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. He recently took to Twitter to take a shot at the Jackson brothers and the company's ranking system.

Despite being the current ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions, FTR have yet to receive a shot at the AEW Tag Team Champions. On top of this, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been ranked as the number one tag team in the company for 11 straight weeks.

Despite all of this, The Young Bucks got a shot at, and won, the AEW Tag Team Championships before FTR. With this in mind, Harwood took to Twitter today to poke fun at The Bucks, the rankings, and their own spot within the company.

"Decided to change my tweet. Week 11 FTYB," wrote @DaxFTR

Dax's original tweet said "Week 11, LFG!!!" in reference to the fact that they have been the number one ranked team in AEW for 11 straight weeks. However, upon reflection, it seems that it may have dawned on the former WWE Superstar that this situation is no laughing matter anymore.

When will FTR finally get their shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships? Only time will tell!

The Young Bucks will defend their championships against two other ranked teams on AEW Dynamite

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks will make their first defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships. They will face off against two teams, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz, and Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland of Swerve In Our Glory.

The challengers have both worked hard in recent months to rise through the rankings and earn a shot at the titles. They both came up short at Double or Nothing when Jurassic Express bested them in a triple threat match.

Team Taz are currently ranked second, while Swerve In Our Glory are ranked third. If The Bucks retain, will they finally cave in and give the number one ranked team a shot at their titles? Tune into the special "Fyter Fest" edition of AEW Dynamite to see the action unfold!

