Former WWE Superstar sends Kenny Omega a cheeky response following CM Punk digs on AEW Dynamite

KENTA (fka Hideo Itami in WWE) sent a bold message to Kenny Omega with regards to his CM Punk references on AEW Dynamite.

Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) made the wrestling community talk this week. In the latest episode of Dynamite, The Elite imitated some of Punk's moves during their best-of-seven series against Death Triangle in Chicago, especially the Go To Sleep finishing maneuver.

Afterward, Omega thanked KENTA for the GTS finisher while seemingly reaffirming allegiance to the latter's faction, The Bullet Club, where he was once part of as one of the leaders.

The former WWE Superstar accepted The Cleaner's gesture and then warned him to zip his mouth by posting a GIF of them together. The latter responded by tweeting a GIF of a laughing Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Check out the tweet below:

Despite the apparent mockery of The Second City Saint, it wasn't enough for The Elite as PAC sealed the deal for the Death Triangle, thanks to Penta El Zero Miedo's hammer attack on Matt Jackson.

Fans hilariously react to former WWE Superstar KENTA's response to AEW star Kenny Omega's tweet to him

The Twitter wrestling community found KENTA's cheeky response to Kenny Omega amusing.

One user thought that the former WWE Superstar's reply to The Cleaner's tweet was perfect.

Another fan advised KENTA to just accept Omega's gesture in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

In addition, some fans want to see the Bullet Club member compete again in AEW. For those unaware, KENTA debuted at Dynamite: Beach Break on February 3, 2021, when he assaulted Jon Moxley.

KENTA and Omega then joined forces to defeat the duo of Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Everywhere on the February 10th episode of Dynamite.

The Elite will have a lot of soul-searching to do as they're now down 0-2 against Death Triangle in this race to a four-win affair for the AEW World Trios Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Omega and The Young Bucks finally score a victory on Dynamite in Indiana to stay alive in the series.

What are your thoughts on KENTA's response to the tweet from AEW star Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes