"Always a good brother" - Kenny Omega seemingly omits major AEW star's contribution while sending a message to 41-year-old Bullet Club member

Kenny Omega utilized the GTS during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite - a move synonymous with CM Punk to American audiences. However, in a recent tweet, the star revealed that it was a homage to an old friend, not the former Voice of the Voiceless.

The Elite's return at AEW Full-Gear this past weekend was largely well-received by fans online. However, many pointed out how the crowd broke into "f**k CM Punk" chants. During the recent episode of Being The Elite, the trio even highlighted the chant, fueling speculations that the issues are far from over.

Taking to Twitter after AEW Dynamite, Omega proceeded to thank NJPW star KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE), who some claim invented the GTS.

"Thank you, @KENTAG2S. Always a good brother. Bullet Club 4-Life amirite?" tweeted Omega.

Unfortunately, for The Cleaner, the online reaction to the star's antics during Dynamite hasn't been well received by fans, as many opted to slam him for it. However, many are now speculating that CM Punk could be on his way back to AEW after all the digs last night.

Despite taking numerous shots at CM Punk during AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega has urged fans to let their differences go

Just hours before last night's AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega's recent Sports Illustrated interview aired where the star took a starkly different stance on the beef between CM Punk and The Elite.

During his interview, Omega claimed that he simply wants what's best for pro wrestling.

"I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling," Omega said.

The star continued, urging fans not to forget that all parties involved in the "Brawl Out" are still human.

"This isn’t Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk," Omega continued. "It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don’t forget we’re human beings struggling to show our art."

While his interview was initially considered a step in the right direction, fans online are now calling Kenny Omega a hypocrite.

Have The Elite now lost all good faith with the AEW fanbase, or will their hardcore fans stand behind them no matter what? Sounds off in the comments section below.

