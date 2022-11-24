"Hypocrite" - Wrestling world furious at Kenny Omega for mocking CM Punk's signature gesture during match on AEW Dynamite

Fans online were frustrated with Kenny Omega when he taunted CM Punk by mimicking his GTS gesture on AEW Dynamite.

This week, Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) went up against the defending AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in the second match of their best-of-seven affair.

When the Jackson brothers held PAC outside the ring, The Cleaner was alone in the ring and proceeded to taunt CM Punk in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago by imitating the Go To Sleep gesture. Omega was about to do a suicide dive when he got hit by a cutter from Fenix out of nowhere.

However, the Twitterverse didn't like what the former AEW World Champion did as they voiced their frustrations. Some even mentioned Omega's statements about encouraging people to move on from the Brawl Out saga.

Ron Bratton @bratton_ron @rasslin He’s such a fool! He’s a nobody jobber compared to CM Punk @rasslin He’s such a fool! He’s a nobody jobber compared to CM Punk

However, a couple of users sided with Kenny Omega:

corinne Ω 🌸 KENNY OMEGA RETURN ERA @whirlingcandy KENNY DOING THE GTS TAUNT I CANJRKEKSKSKSSJ I LOVE HIM KENNY DOING THE GTS TAUNT I CANJRKEKSKSKSSJ I LOVE HIM

Meanwhile, some found The Cleaner's subtle dig hilarious.

riana @banksalorian #AEWDynamite kenny omega is a menace for mocking cm punk by doing the gts AND in chicago too??? kenny omega is a menace for mocking cm punk by doing the gts AND in chicago too??? 😫 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/7ccnYNlzaB

Pedro Tachiquin @petetach #AEWDynamite Kenny Omega just did the GTS taught to this Chicago crowd!! Damn Kenny Omega just did the GTS taught to this Chicago crowd!! Damn 😂 #AEWDynamite

Furthermore, one fan claimed that The Second City Saint might not be finished in AEW after all.

Mike Florczak @MikeFlorczak @rasslin No doubt about it. Punk is NOT done with AEW @rasslin No doubt about it. Punk is NOT done with AEW

Later on, Omega hit Punk's finishing move on PAC, who kicked out. The Elite eventually lost after Penta El Zero Miedo hit a hammer on Matt Jackson, allowing The Bastard to score a pinfall victory to go up 2-0 in the series.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega mocking CM Punk's gesture from his GTS finisher? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes