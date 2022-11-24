"There is no information to be released" - AEW star Kenny Omega finally breaks his silence on the 'Brawl Out' incident with CM Punk

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk's backstage brawl still remains one of the most talked about controversies in AEW. After remaining silent for over two months, Omega has finally spoken on the "Brawl Out" incident.

The Cleaner was away nursing multiple injuries since November 2021 but finally made his highly anticipated return during the August 17th episode of Dynamite. Unfortunately, less than three weeks later, Omega and the rest of the Brawl Out participants were indefinitely suspended.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega encouraged fans to let their gripes and interest in the details go.

“There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,” Omega said. “It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don’t even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone–even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match."

Continuing, Omega reiterated that he simply wants what's best for pro wrestling.

"I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling.”

Despite The Elite's return and loss at AEW Full Gear, the three are now set to face Death Triangle in a Best of Seven Series. In light of the series and their match at the pay-per-view, a WWE veteran slammed the stars for their involvement.

Catch up with this year's AEW Full Gear results here.

Kenny Omega has distanced himself from the CM Punk vs. The Elite online feud and urged fans to do the same

Ever since the news about the post-All Out altercation broke, fans online have been feverishly debating amongst themselves which party was in the wrong. Because of this, many social media users find themselves in the camp of either CM Punk or The Elite.

During the same interview, Kenny Omega briefly touched on the division the Brawl Out incident has caused and reminded fans that they're all still human beings.

“This isn’t Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk," Omega continued. "It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don’t forget we’re human beings struggling to show our art.”

Unfortunately, despite Kenny Omega's mature response to the Brawl Out incident and the fan division, The Young Bucks' recent episode of Being The Elite has largely been slammed by fans as "immature." Will this ultimately affect fan perception, or has Omega convinced the fanbase to back down?

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes