Ahead of the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite emanating from Chicago, The Young Bucks seemingly took a shot at CM Punk, anticipating how the crowd will react.

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were all suspended following the brawl that took place backstage at All Out. This past weekend at Full Gear, The Elite made their return to challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship.

On Wednesday, AEW returns to Chicago, Illinois, for the first time since All Out in September. Following The Elite's return at Full Gear, loud chants of "f*** CM Punk" broke out in the arena. Chicago is Punk's hometown, and the possibility of negative reactions for The Bucks remains in the city. The former tag team champions alluded to this in their recent activity.

The Young Bucks updated their bio on Twitter to mention their upcoming performance in Punk's hometown. They made it clear that the situation will be very interesting.

“Chicago. This’ll be interesting.”

The Young Bucks reacts to AEW Dynamite being in Punk's hometown

The Elite are slated to face The Death Triangle in a Best of Seven series for the Trios Championship. Their first match took place at Full Gear 2022, where Penta, Pac, and Rey Fenix emerged victorious.

The Elite recently took a jibe at CM Punk during 'Being the Elite'

In light of the "f*** CM Punk" chants during Full Gear, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega took a jibe at The Second City Saint.

The chants were highlighted in this week's episode of Being the Elite and were not edited out. Fans of The Second City Saint and The Elite were at loggerheads over the move, with many sharing their opinions on social media.

While many thought the move was petty, others believed Punk deserved it following his antics at the post-All Out media scrum.

According to reports, the former world champion will not be brought back by AEW following his involvement in the brawl at All Out. Punk is currently sidelined with an injury and has made no concrete remarks regarding his contract situation.

It remains to be seen how this situation will pan out in the near future.

What are your thoughts on The Elite taking a jibe at Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

