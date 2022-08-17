"The best in the f**king world, I'm coming for you" - Former WWE Superstar sends stern warning to CM Punk after his return to AEW (Exclusive)

Lance Archer has sent a warning to reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, after his return on last week's episode of Dynamite.

Archer recently finished up NJPW's G1 Climax 32 tournament where he was part of the A Block alongside the likes of Jonah, Jeff Cobb, Tom Lawlor, and other prominent names. In his final block match, the AEW star lost to Kazuchika Okada.

Speaking backstage after his loss to The Rainmaker, Archer warned the AEW roster and claimed that he was going to take his G1 Climax 32 frustration out on anybody he could get his hands on.

"And this message is for AEW, you gave me the time to come and compete in the greatest singles heavyweight tournament in the world. I don't care what company you're part of, this is the absolute best tournament to be a part of with some of the best wrestlers in the business. I don't care what company you're in, you can say you're wrestlers now, cool. I don't give a sh*t, AEW I'm coming back. I don't know when, I don't know where and hell, I don't even know who I want to fight yet. This is a warning, an easy warning. Over five weeks, I've been in twenty matches, six of them the hardest of my f**king life, when I come back AEW, I'm going to take every ounce of my frustration out on every single person that's there." said Archer [1:24-2:10]

The Murderhawk Monster put interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, TNT Champion, Wardlow, and CM Punk on notice.

"I fought for championship after championship after championship in AEW. It's time that I win one. Wardlow, you're the TNT Champion, I'm coming for you. Moxley, I've beaten you before, one of the very few to ever do it and I'm coming for you. CM Punk, you say you're the best in the f**king world, I'm coming for you," added Archer [2:11-2:33]

Check out Lance Archer's backstage promo by clicking this link.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Kazuchika Okada, Lance Archer, Tama Tonga and Jay White provided all the monster clashes expected!



Check out the A & B Block report (spoilers):

njpw1972.com/129722



Watch the replay!

njpwworld.com/p/s_series_006… We have our semifinalists set in #G1CLIMAX32 Kazuchika Okada, Lance Archer, Tama Tonga and Jay White provided all the monster clashes expected!Check out the A & B Block report (spoilers):Watch the replay! We have our semifinalists set in #G1CLIMAX32!Kazuchika Okada, Lance Archer, Tama Tonga and Jay White provided all the monster clashes expected!Check out the A & B Block report (spoilers):njpw1972.com/129722Watch the replay!njpwworld.com/p/s_series_006… https://t.co/Iu7Q3TUCjh

CM Punk assisted The Blackpool Combat Club on his return to AEW

Upon his return to AEW on last week's Dynamite, CM Punk assisted Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club in their brawl against The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette briefly discussed the former WWE star's return to AEW and explained why it played out perfectly. Cornette said:

"And for 45 seconds, again we were transported back to a wrestling program, because here comes [CM] Punk - the returning champion, the conquering hero. He's running down the ramp, the people are blowing, it's a big pop. He makes a big comeback, all the heels bumped for him, it's laid out perfectly."

Punk is now expected to face Moxley at some point down the road, presumably at All Out 2022 in a world title unification bout.

Please credit New Japan Pro Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the AEW World Championship unification match? CM Punk Jon Moxley 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell