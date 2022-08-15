"Here comes [CM] Punk" - WWE legend dissects AEW World Champion's return on Dynamite

WWE legend Jim Cornette has reviewed CM Punk's surprise return from last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Amid a melee between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, the "Cult of Personality" suddenly got played as Punk emerged from the tunnel. With the crowd heavily on his side, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion completely obliterated the JAS all by himself.

The veteran manager praised the overall execution of Punk's return from an injury during the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. He also noted the crowd's heavy pop upon the re-emergence of the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

"And for 45 seconds, again we were transported back to a wrestling program, because here comes [CM] Punk - the returning champion, the conquering hero. He's running down the ramp, the people are blowing, it's a big pop. He makes a big comeback, all the heels bumped for him, it's laid out perfectly," Cornette noted. [from 0:45 - 0:54]

After the brawl, Punk turned his attention to interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, possibly indicating a title unification bout at All Out.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette lauded CM Punk's dismissal of the Jericho Appreciation Society

During the same episode, Jim Cornette broke down CM Punk's decimation of JAS members Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, and Chris Jericho.

The former WWE personality concluded his review by saying that The Second City Saint's return was triumphant due to a massive reception from fans.

"And then, [Chris] Jericho takes two bumps and he bails out so he went up the pecking order. And finally, Jericho's gone and Punk rules the ring and the heels are backpedaling and that part was great. It was executed well, it was laid out well, it got a pop. It got the people up after all this dreariness," Cornette added. [from 1:16 - 1:41]

Punk and Jericho had a memorable rivalry for the WWE Championship back in 2012, where the former prevailed to retain his title. Now that they are in AEW, it would be interesting to see if they will rekindle their legendary feud.

