Former WWE Superstar sends a two-word message after betraying Keith Lee in the Casino Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

AEW fans were in for a surprise this week!
2 Comments
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Jun 09, 2022 08:25 AM IST

In a shocking turn of events, former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland pulled off a massive upset on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Since Strickland teamed up with Keith Lee, the duo has had a dominant run in Tony Khan's company. Their dynamic style of combining brute strength with technical finesse has made them wildly popular with fans. Furthermore, they have also announced their tag team name as "Swerve in our Glory."

However, it seems their days of being a formidable duo are over. On the latest edition of Dynamite, Strickland and Keith Lee took part in the Battle Royal, a part of the interim AEW World Champion eliminator series. The Limitless One got a rude awakening when his partner stayed true to his name and swerved to throw him over the top rope.

Minutes after the betrayal, the former WWE star took to Twitter to share a simple message about his partner.

"....... dead weight," Strickland tweeted.
....... dead weight https://t.co/uavclgvlNa

With this unexpected development, the future of 'Swerve in our Glory' certainly seems to be in jeopardy. Only time will tell what is next for the now-estranged duo.

AEW fans were understandably shocked at the betrayal

Swerve's sudden turn on his own partner came as a massive surprise to fans, especially considering that the team was relatively new and had quickly become popular.

Most of the comments on the tweet were shocked reactions from fans who were rooting for a dominant run in the future.

@swerveconfident HOW COULD YOU SWERVE 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/hNEiGNGilX
@swerveconfident WHY SWERVE, WHY https://t.co/4can1Qo1vR
@swerveconfident SO NO MORE SWERVE IN OUR GLORY?!?! https://t.co/EkKqv0Tz5N

However, some fans also supported Strickland, claiming that it was all a part of getting to the top.

@swerveconfident Would had done the same to be the world champ 🤷🏾‍♂️
@swerveconfident livin' up to your name my man https://t.co/HioPBjELnF
@swerveconfident Yall should of know better to never trust a guy name "swerve" lol this was funny tho alway love swerve as a heel

Whatever the case may be, Swerve has effectively broken up a budding team in All Elite Wrestling. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the betrayal was worth it in the coming weeks.

Edited by Angana Roy
