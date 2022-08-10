"In honor of John [Huber]" - Former WWE Superstar shares details on potential future of iconic Bray Wyatt faction (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) recently spoke about the possibility of reuniting The Wyatt Family in AEW.

Redbeard is best known for his work in the Stamford-based promotion, where he worked alongside Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt) and the late Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper). The trio was collectively called The Wyatt Family and enjoyed a successful run in the company during the mid-2010s.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Redbeard was asked if he would like to reform the iconic stable. The question prompted an emotional response from the former tag team champion as he recalled his time with the late Brodie Lee.

"Let's just say if I did anything with Bray, it would be in honor of John [Huber] (...) I don't know, and for me, no matter what it is it would be very emotional, and everyday, and you know, I'd, I'd enjoy it personally just because he'd be on my mind. Everytime I wrestle, I get in the ring, he's with me. So, it's uh, It's just one of those things where somedays it hits me hard and I get very emotional." (20:21 -21:06)

Windham Rotunda is on a hiatus from the squared circle after his WWE release last year. It remains to be seen whether Erick Redbeard will ever team up with his former stablemate in the future.

The ex-WWE star has appeared in AEW sporadically

While Erick Redbeard has not signed with AEW, he has made a few appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion since departing WWE.

Redbeard made his AEW debut during the "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" edition of Dynamite on December 30, 2020. He also teamed up with Pac and Penta Oscuro against the House of Black in a losing effort at Revolution 2022.

#AEWRampage House Of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy & Brody King) vs. Erick Redbeard, Pac & Penta has been added to this Sunday's AEW Revolution 2022 PPV. House Of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy & Brody King) vs. Erick Redbeard, Pac & Penta has been added to this Sunday's AEW Revolution 2022 PPV.#AEWRampage https://t.co/USn0WMCXJT

Redbeard is currently performing on the independent circuit, where he recently defeated Wrecking Ball Legursky in a singles match. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the veteran performer.

