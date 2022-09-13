"Just a s*cky position for everyone" - Former WWE Superstar shares his thoughts on Tony Khan's actions during CM Punk's recent rant

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish has been very vocal since leaving All Elite Wrestling and has now opened up about CM Punk and Tony Khan's actions at the All Out media scrum.

The dust seems to have finally settled on the debacle that was in the aftermath of the All Out pay-per-view when CM Punk once again went into business for himself and proceeded to verbally trash The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana.

After the Straight Edge Superstar was done dropping verbal bombs, himself, The Elite, and Punk's close friend Ace Steel were all involved in a backstage brawl that has since led to all parties involved being suspended and an internal investigation being conducted to figure out what happened.

It did get physical with Punk throwing punches at least one member of the Young Bucks. A number intervened to separate everyone.



- @SMuehlhausenJr According to sources The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum last night.It did get physical with Punk throwing punches at least one member of the Young Bucks. A number intervened to separate everyone. According to sources The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum last night. It did get physical with Punk throwing punches at least one member of the Young Bucks. A number intervened to separate everyone.- @SMuehlhausenJr https://t.co/iPJi9d3cuF

Speaking in an interview with Wrestling Headlines, former AEW star Bobby Fish gave his thoughts on what went down and felt like people Vince McMahon and Triple H wouldn't stand for what CM Punk said.

"The only reason I bring it up is just because we’re talking about it. And I do want to be, I do want to extend some grace to Tony, in that regard. Just because I’ve been there. To be caught in that position, like he, he definitely should have reacted differently. And Hunter or Vince McMahon would have potentially folded Phil like a wet nap in that moment, which is probably the right reaction," said Bobby Fish. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Fish did defend his former boss Tony Khan to an extent, stating that the reason the AEW president may not have stepped in could be it not being Khan's style.

"In Tony’s defense, like, you know, that might just not be his like personality, really. So here he is in this moment, and he’s just hitched the car of his company to the back of this guy, given him not only a lot of money, but a lot of trust, etc, etc. And you’re like, you’re kind of s****ing all over that right next to me. Just a su*ky position for everyone." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Tony Khan will crown a new AEW World Champion in CM Punk's absence.

In the wake of everything that went down at All Out and rumors about CM Punk's injury, The Straight Edge Superstar was stripped of the AEW World Championship, and Tony Khan acted quickly to find the right solution to find a new champion.

Khan put together the Tournament of Champions, which is set to conclude at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the winner will be crowned the new AEW World Champion.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, the two finalists will be chosen, as Bryan Danielson will take on Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley will take on Sammy Guevara, with the two winners facing each other in the final.

Who do you think will be crowned the new AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

