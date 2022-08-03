"I love watching those guys" - Former WWE Superstar showers praise on FTR, compares them to legendary tag team (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Harris has praised the current ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. He even compared them to one of TNA's highly successful duos.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on the run of a lifetime over the past year, securing three different tag team titles across multiple promotions. They have also had blockbuster matches against The Young Bucks and The Briscoe Brothers, receiving positive reactions from fans and critics alike.

Speaking on the latest episode of UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Harris expressed his desire to compete against the IWGP World Tag Team Champions. He also compared the AEW tandem to his famous tag team, America's Most Wanted.

“Well number one on my list would be FTR, they’re my favorite right now. I just really enjoy watching those guys, they remind me a lot of when [James] Storm and I first started, just bringing the basics back to tag team and giving people a reason to watch a tag team match, how exciting it can be and-those guys are really, really showing it up right now, I love watching those guys.” [20:43-21:15]

As America's Most Wanted, Chris Harris and James Storm were among the most dominant and popular duos of the 2000s, becoming six-time NWA Tag Team Champions in TNA.

FTR has also impressed in singles competition

While they are often regarded as one of the world's finest tag teams, both FTR members have branched out as credible singles wrestlers in 2022.

Dax Harwood, in particular, has had several critically acclaimed bouts this year against the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Will Ospreay. Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler had an exceptionally hard-hitting contest with Jeff Cobb in the build-up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

However, arguably the best match the two had as solo competitors was against each other in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier.

Dax Harwood picked up the victory in a bout layered with callbacks to some of their previous matches and some of Bret and Owen Hart's finest moments. It will be interesting to see if the tandem will continue to compete solo in the near future.

