Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae sends a message to two AEW stars

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently took to Twitter to send a message to two AEW stars, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.

During the backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette provided a medical update that Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta were not given clearance to participate in the Tag Team Casino Battle Royale that evening due to an attack on Rampage. Danhausen then disclosed that he and Orange Cassidy were cleared to compete, even though Orange was experiencing discomfort.

Danhausen expressed certainty in their chances of winning and joked about having room in his bag for additional titles. When asked if Orange was good enough to compete, he nonchalantly replied that he didn't care.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae found the segment amusing and took to Twitter to express her thoughts. She praised the promos of Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, calling them "so funny, so good."

"@orangecassidy & @DanhausenAD promo’s are so funny, so good," Rae tweeted.

It's always interesting to see how former WWE Superstars react to the current wrestling landscape, especially with the rise of AEW as a major competitor in the industry.

