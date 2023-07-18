Former WWE Superstar wasn't surprised about crossing paths with CM Punk again

CM Punk's return to wrestling has allowed him to cross paths with some of the brightest young stars in the business, but a ghost from his past isn't surprised that they have once again met each other face-to-face in AEW.

The star in question is the current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe, who, for the first time since 2005, wrestled CM Punk one-on-one on the July 8 edition of AEW Collision.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-Final ended with Punk picking up the victory. Speaking on the 'Under the Ring' podcast, Samoa Joe admitted that he wasn't surprised at the fact that he and Punk ended up facing off.

"It’s really to be expected. I’ve found that throughout my career, the same cast of characters pop up. Punk is definitely in that realm of those cast of characters. To see us back in the ring against each other one more time, it’s no big surprise." (H/T Fightful)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow The nostalgia was put on HIGH last night for Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk. I loved it!

Joe and Punk's first singles match took place at a Ring of Honor event in 2003, and both men have come a long way in the 20 years since, which is something that the ROH Television Champion also commented on.

"Just experience, a treasure trove of experience. When we first locked up, we were very new in the industry and still very much a journeyman learning. You never stop learning, but at the same time, we definitely knew a hell of a lot less back then." (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk was unable to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

As a result of beating Samoa Joe, CM Punk moved on to the final of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which took place on the July 15 edition of AEW Collision.

His opponent in the final was former FTW Champion Ricky Starks, who eliminated Juice Robinson and Powerhouse Hobbs on his way to the final. After a hard-hitting match, Starks pulled off the upset victory, but not without controversy.

Starks managed to roll up Punk, and just as a kick-out was set to happen, Ricky grabbed the middle rope for leverage to keep Punk's shoulders on the mat which was ultimately the difference maker.

This change in attitude was evident after the match when Starks snatched the trophy out of the hands of special guest Jushin Thunder Liger, with Ricky even ignoring Liger's handshake request.

Do you think CM Punk will get revenge on Ricky Starks? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here