"It was a very unusual experience" - Former WWE Superstar talks about the differences between AEW and WWE

Big Damo made his AEW debut a little over a week ago, and the former WWE Superstar has cited some key differences between the two companies.

Damo, fka Killian Dain, spent five years in WWE, wrestling on both RAW and NXT. His most prominent ran came in the latter brand's black-and-gold era with the SAnitY faction. He was released in June 2021 due to pandemic-related budget cuts.

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Big Damo compared his former company to AEW, noting that the latter had all the "pomp and circumstance of WWE" but less "anxiety."

"AEW had all the production and pomp and circumstance of WWE... It felt very like WWE without the walking on the eggshells and difficulty with everything else. Without the anxiety, which was very unusual and different. It was full of familiar faces… almost every 10 to 20 minutes, I’d run into somebody else who I absolutely adored who I’d met through the Indies before WWE, at WWE itself, or even on the Indies after WWE. It was a very unusual experience, but it was awesome." (H/T Fightful).

Despite a loss on his AEW debut, Big Damo feels "blessed" to have the opportunity

In the same podcast, Big Damo discussed his recent match in All Elite Wrestling and how it felt to compete for a major promotion since being released by WWE.

Damo went one-on-one with Shawn Spears in his debut match at AEW Rampage. While the former SAnitY stable member lost the match, he said the entire experience was "fun," and he felt "very blessed."

"That's the fun part in wrestling right now, people aren't afraid to take chances and go, 'Okay, he's not part of our crew but let's bring him in and see what happens.' I was very blessed, I got my full entrance and everything, I wasn't sure what was going to happen. it was a fun experience for me. I had a wonderful day and it was great seeing so many friends." (H/T: Fightful)

Despite his appearance, Damo is reportedly yet to sign a contract with All Elite Wrestling. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will offer him a full-time deal and add him to the magnificent All Elite roster in the future.

