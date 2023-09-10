Former WWE Superstar teases appearance on AEW Collision with risqué video

Between the firing of CM Punk and two massive pay-per-views, AEW's last couple of weeks have been eventful. But amid all the controversy and hype, a former WWE Superstar's debut in the company might have been overshadowed, and it seems she's determined to make her presence known.

The star in question is CJ Perry, who made her surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling at last weekend's All Out pay-per-view. The former Lana arrived to make the save for her husband Miro (fka Rusev) by hitting Powerhouse Hobbs with a chair. Unfortunately for Perry, her husband didn't seem to think she was real. Miro stared at her in disbelief before leaving her in the ring.

With fans wondering what this storyline might bring for the couple, CJ Perry has stoked the flames by posting a risqué video on Instagram. The 38-year-old stated that she was on her way to tonight's episode of AEW Collision, where she will presumably try to reunite with Miro once again.

"On my way to @aew #collision catch me tonight at 8pm on @tntdrama @aewontv," wrote Perry on Instagram.

Check out the video here.

Tony Khan addresses CJ Perry's status in AEW

After making her debut at All Out on September 3, many were waiting for CJ Perry to receive the customary "All Elite" graphic on social media. However, that hasn't happened yet, and no contract details have been announced at this time.

At the All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan spoke about her debut and current deal, noting that it's not long-term and hinting that it may simply have been a one-night appearance.

"I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

However, with the former Lana now teasing an appearance on Collison, it seems possible that she's signed for at least a few more dates. Whether she truly becomes All Elite or not remains to be seen.

Would you like to see more of CJ Perry in All Elite Wrestling?

