Tony Khan discusses CJ Perry's (fka Lana) AEW status after her debut at All Out

During AEW All Out, Miro The Redeemer faced one of his biggest battles yet, but with the help of his debuting wife, CJ Perry, he prevailed. Tony Khan has since revealed just how long her contract with the promotion will be for.

While Miro was suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Powerhouse Hobbs, Perry made her surprising AEW debut with a steel chair. This allowed The Redeemer to get the upper hand over Hobbs and take him out. However, he turned his back on his wife and loudly proclaimed that he had forsaken her and that she wasn't real.

During the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that Perry is not signed to a lengthy contract.

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

Since her debut, CJ Perry has broken her silence and addressed her husband's claims that she had been renounced. The two will likely take up their conflict sometime soon, as it doesn't seem like Perry is backing down.

Before her AEW debut, CJ Perry was asked about when she'll return to pro wrestling

CJ Perry last entered the Squared Circle all the way back in 2021 while still signed to WWE. At the time of writing, her last match was a tag team match where she teamed up with Trinity (Naomi) and took on Dana Brook and Mandy Rose in WWE.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Perry noted that her strength lies in being a mouthpiece and that she wants to focus on compelling stories when she returns.

“I don’t wanna just come back and do mediocre stuff. I want to come back only if I can do great stuff, and I don’t put it in a box. If it’s like having a wrestling match or managing, no, I love it all, and I’m willing to do it all. But the story has to be there because people connect with stories."

CJ Perry then went on to profess her love for pro wrestling and again emphasized how important storytelling is to her. Only time will tell if AEW will provide her with compelling angles or not.

