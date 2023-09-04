"I’m not the kind of woman you renounce" - Lana breaks silence after Miro walks out on her during AEW debut

Former WWE star Lana opened up after a strange confrontation with her husband, Miro (fka Rusev), during her debut at AEW All Out.

CJ Perry, popularly known as "Lana," was heavily speculated to be debuting in AEW for the past few months. She appeared after Miro captured a victory over Powerhouse Hobbs in a physical encounter but was blindsided by Hobbs after the match.

CJ Perry then made her debut to a raucous ovation from the crowd in Chicago and prevented Hobbs from inflicting any further damage. However, things didn't go as planned, as Miro simply walked away from his wife with a look of disbelief on his face.

Following their encounter, Lana took to Twitter and stated that she was not the kind of woman Miro would want to renounce.

"I’m not the kind of woman you renounce @ToBeMiro," she wrote.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out between the two former WWE Superstars. Fans will look forward to what reason The Redeemer will give behind leaving his wife high and dry.