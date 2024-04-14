Former WWE Superstar teases coming after Jon Moxley’s IWGP World Heavyweight Title

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has hinted at going after the IWGP World Heavyweight Title after AEW's Jon Moxley secured the coveted gold.

The name in question is none other than Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). He is known as The Indy God because he has been delivering stellar matches on the independent scene for the past few years. Cardona has also won multiple titles in different promotions.

The Indy God is seemingly seeking more gold as he recently showed interest in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. On Twitter, Cardona reacted to Jon Moxley winning the title and made it clear that he was eyeing the championship.

"I want it," he wrote.

Moxley recently defeated Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW Windy City Riot event to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title for the first time in his career. It will be interesting to see if he puts his title on the line against Matt Cardona in the near future.

Jon Moxley will make his AEW return as champion next week

Jon Moxley has not been seen on AEW TV since the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to defeat FTR in a tag team match. However, he has been active in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will make his All Elite Wrestling return next Wednesday on Dynamite.

It remains to be seen what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for the three-time AEW World Champion when he makes his return as NJPW's top titleholder next week. Many would want him to defend his newly won IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against top stars in All Elite Wrestling.

