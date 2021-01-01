Former WWE Superstar teases match between his son and Brodie Lee Jr. in 12 years

AEW star Matt Hardy had a blast last night hanging out with Brodie Lee Jr. and is now teasing a match between -1 and his son, 12 years down the line.

Brodie Lee Jr.'s appearance was the highlight of last night's AEW Dynamite special. He even got involved in a six-Man Tag Team Match and hit MJF with a kendo stick. Soon after, AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter and dubbed Brodie Lee Jr. as his new favorite wrestler. He then predicted that his son King Maxel and Brodie Lee Jr. will be top stars 12 years down the line, and can settle it in the ring.

Hardy posted another tweet, stating that both kids will wrestle each other one day and that the build for the same has begun. Check out the tweets below:

One day, -1 will wrestle King Maxel & the world will rejoice. The build has started.



Remember this tweet. pic.twitter.com/MQyFssDfle — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 31, 2020

Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee arrived in AEW on the same night

Both Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee weren't happy with their standing in WWE and parted ways with the company a few months apart from each other. In March, both Matt Hardy and Brodie made their debuts in AEW, with Lee being revealed as the leader of The Dark Order.

Lots on buzz coming out of @AEWrestling last night.. And it wasn’t just Vanguard 1 flying into the ring.#BROKEN Matt Hardy makes debut for AEW on Dynamite https://t.co/NigxsEoeXY — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020

Brodie Lee's tragic passing left the entire industry in mourning, and AEW signed his son to a contract. Matt Hardy will seemingly be affiliated with AEW for a long time to come, and this means that we could very well see his son King Maxel follow in his footsteps in the company. If this ends up being the case in the distant future, it won't be a surprise if Matt Hardy's prediction comes true.