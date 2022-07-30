Former WWE Superstar teases potential return to AEW to reunite with Kenny Omega and The Elite

Former WWE star Karl Anderson teased the possibility of returning to AEW and reuniting with Kenny Omega and The Elite.

After his WWE exit, Anderson and his tag team partner Doc Gallows signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Due to IMPACT's erstwhile working relationship with AEW, Anderson & Gallows, known as The Good Brothers, joined The Elite.

The Good Brothers rejoined The Bullet Club at IMPACT's No Surrender 2022. Since then, they have returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). In April 2022, Gallows & Anderson realigned with The Bullet Club at NJPW's Windy City Riot.

In a recent Twitter exchange, Anderson reacted to the possibility of Omega & The Young Bucks bringing back The Good Brothers to form a Super Elite faction along with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish.

Check out Anderson's reaction below:

The latest update on Kenny Omega returning to AEW

Kenny Omega has been a top AEW star since the promotion's inception. His reign as AEW World Champion is regarded as one of the best in the promotion's history.

However, since losing the title to 'Hangman' Adam Page at Full Gear 2021, Omega hasn't been in action. Omega announced that he would take time off from wrestling to recover from injuries.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Details, tentative creative plans, and how it changed other plans as told to talent and staff are now in the full story at Fightful Select has learned that talent and staff in AEW have been told Kenny Omega is nearing a return.Details, tentative creative plans, and how it changed other plans as told to talent and staff are now in the full story at FightfulSelect.com Fightful Select has learned that talent and staff in AEW have been told Kenny Omega is nearing a return.Details, tentative creative plans, and how it changed other plans as told to talent and staff are now in the full story at FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/f7OTOtWD2s

According to a Fightful Select report, Omega is scheduled to return at the All Out pay-per-view (September 4, 2022). With AEW introducing the Trios Tag Team Titles, he might return to reunite with The Young Bucks and go after the new belts.

It remains to be seen when Kenny Omega will officially return to AEW and what plans the company has for him.

