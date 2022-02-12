"I hope to get to share some ring time with him" - Former WWE superstar wants to face Sting in AEW

AEW's Sting is a dream opponent for many, including former WWE SmackDown superstar Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster wants to share the ring with The Icon in All Elite Wrestling.

Sting is as big a legend as you can get in professional wrestling. The Vigilante joined WWE for a short stint in 2014, but his run there left a lot to be desired. Fans hoping to see him face off with the Undertaker were instead treated to an overbooked loss to Triple H at WrestleMania. Later in 2015, Seth Rollins effectively ended the WCW legend's career with a botched Buckle Bomb.

Now in AEW, however, The Icon is in the midst of a career renaissance.

Speaking on the Sean Patrick Chats podcast, Lance Archer said the following:

“Sting is the guy who got me interested in pro wrestling, and it’s really cool because I’ve had some opportunities both in my early career working with him in TNA, [it’s called] IMPACT Wrestling now, and now here with AEW and being able to share some of my time with him. And hopefully, before his or my time is up, I hope to get to share some ring time with him.” (h/t: WrestleZone)

Sting's contract situation with All Elite Wrestling isn't known in detail, but it's been implied that The Icon is signed to a full-time, multi-year deal. The six-time WCW Champion is flourishing in AEW at the moment and has expressed joy in being reunited with TNT and Tony Schiavone. It's likely he'll finish his career there.

Lance Archer, meanwhile, remains a dangerous force in AEW, most recently engaging in a brutal Texas Deathmatch with champion Hangman Page. And while The Icon mostly wrestles in tag matches with Darby Allin, it's possible we might see him mix it up with the Murderhawk Monster at some point.

Sting is still undefeated in AEW

Sting's career resurgence is further illustrated by his impeccable record in AEW. Partnering with Darby Allin, the WCW stalwart is yet to lose a match in Tony Khan's promotion.

But it's not been an easy streak to build. The painted duo have faced tough opposition in the form of Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks), FTR and Men of the Year, but managed to come out on top each time.

Surprisingly, The Icon is just as big a part of their success as the fiery young Darby. At 62 years old, he can often be found splashing opponents in the corner, locking in his famous Scorpion Deathlock, and leaping from the top rope to crash onto enemy teams on the outside.

Edited by Jacob Terrell