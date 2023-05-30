Former WWE Superstar wants Tony Khan to "put all the belts" on one AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona seemed highly impressed with a popular AEW star after Double or Nothing 2023. That talent is none other than Max Caster.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn challenged House of Black for the world trios championships at the recently concluded pay-per-view. However, Malakai Black and co. proved to be too strong, and they ended up retaining their titles.

Shortly after Double or Nothing, Cardona took to Twitter to make a bold request for Max Caster, saying that he wants all the titles in All Elite Wrestling to be held by the Acclaimed member. You can check out the former WWE star's post below.

"Put all the belts on Max," tweeted Matt Cardona.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette slammed The Acclaimed's booking in AEW

While speaking on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE personality stated that Tony Khan completely botched The Acclaimed's title run by having them lose their gold against The Gunns.

Cornette further added that Khan has been "confused" with the duo ever since.

"Now he's f**ked up and realized Tony has that the people started liking The Acclaimed and he had absolutely no idea what to do with them when he got surprised by that, and so he botched the whole thing by having them drop the belts to The Gunn boys. He's been confused ever since as to what to do besides, for no apparent reason, get them out there so [Max] Caster can rap, and they can do the scissor and win a match," said Cornette. [1:41:01 - 1:41:31]

It remains to be seen if Max Caster and Anthony Bowens find themselves in the title picture, either trios or tag team, by the end of the year.

Do you think The Acclaimed's tag team title run ended prematurely? Let us know in the comments section below.

