Former WWE Superstars may have confirmed blockbuster move to AEW

A former WWE tag team potentially confirmed their status with AEW after their appearance at the All In event recently. The tag team also showed up on Collision last Saturday.

The former WWE Superstars in question are The Grizzled Young Veterans. The tag team of James Drake and Zack Gibson was with the Stamford-based promotion from 2019 until their release in 2023. The duo made a surprising appearance at AEW All In recently and attacked FTR as well.

The Grizzled Young Veterans shockingly showed up on Collision last Saturday where they attacked FTR yet again. After the attack from behind, James Drake and Zack Gibson cut a fiery promo seemingly confirming that they are All Elite. Following is what James and Zack said in their promo on Collision:

"Let’s make something very very clear. AEW is where the best wrestle and that is exactly why we are here. And let me make something else very clear. Lads, this is the second time in one week that we have laid out the living legends."

Zack Gibson further revealed that they are here to stay in AEW, which seemingly confirms their official move to the promotion:

"Yes, we are bitter, and yes we have a chip on our shoulder. Cause for those many years we have been compared to you. Forced to live in your shadow, undermined by these idiot fans and their useless opinions. We are here to stay in AEW.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Former WWE stars' last appearance on AEW TV

The former WWE tag team, Grizzled Young Veterans performed in multiple indie promotions since last year. The duo also made their AEW debut in April earlier this year on Collision where they were defeated by The Acclaimed. They last appeared on Rampage last month where they defeated The Outrunners.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding The Grizzled Young Veterans' move to All Elite Wrestling, only time will tell if they will be added to the tag team division.

Do you think The Grizzled Young Veterans have signed with AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

