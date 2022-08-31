Former WWE Tag Team champion makes bold claim on Wardlow's future in AEW

Former WWE Superstars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (FTR) recently opened up about Wardlow in All Elite Wrestling.

The reigning TNT Champion signed with Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 and has been on an impressive run. His overall physique and wrestling style have often been cited to bear an uncanny resemblance to WWE legend Batista.

He was unsuccessful in his tryout for NXT a few years ago. The TNT Champion then made a name for himself on the independent circuit before signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a recent interaction with The Walkaway to Fight Club, Wheeler stated that the 34-year-old still has a long way to go. He also added that The Wardog has learned a great deal about the industry in a short period of time:

"He's just scratched the surface at this point. He's still young. He's in great shape. He's smart. He's talented. He's really good. He's only had a couple of matches where he's had to go into deep waters and show what he can do. His first match was the cage match against Cody, which was a glimpse. He's grown leaps and bounds since then even. His mind and his physical ability now, he's ready to, I think, carry the business. At some point, he'll be the face of wrestling, or he's going to be one of the biggest names and most recognizable faces in wrestling." [H/T DAZN]

Check out the entire interaction below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Wardlow cites dream match against Triple H

The current TNT Champion captivated fans with his skills in the ring. Wardlow had a tryout with WWE in 2018 but was unsuccessful in making it to the final cut.

Speaking on Afternoon Drive on The Fan, the 34-year-old highlighted the influence Triple H had on his career and hopes to feud with the WWE legend in the future:

"I struggle with this because I can't think of just one. That's hard, that's like asking, 'what's your favorite song?' You have so many favorite songs or favorite movies. Growing up, the villain to all of my heroes was always Triple H," said Wardlow. (H/T - Fightful)

Additionally, Wardlow highlighted a dream match against Brock Lesnar and Kenny Omega one day. Given his impressive in-ring skills and becoming a fan favorite in a short period of time, fans may get to witness him accomplish his dream matches.

With WWE's recent eagerness to scan the toughest challengers for their company, do you think Wardlow should sign with the McMahon-led company? Sound off in the comments.

Recommended Video: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles | WrestleBinge

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron