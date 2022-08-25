AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk in world title match; former WWE Champion attacked; major clash confirmed for All Out

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches, including a title unification match and a grudge bout.

So, without further ado, let's begin:

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia's confrontation on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho came out to kick off the show and spoke about the issues between him and Daniel Garcia from last week. He said that the two decided to resolve the problems face-to-face and called out Garcia.

Jericho said that Garcia "slayed the dragon" and put his hands on The Wizard last Wednesday. He asked his protege to apologize to him. Garcia then spoke about his match against Bryan Danielson being the greatest in Dynamite history, and Jericho ruined the moment.

Chris Jericho said Daniel Garcia was a sports entertainer, and Danielson came out at this point. He said that Garcia could be whatever he wanted to be after their bout last week. The latter seemed undecided and shoved Jericho before leaving the ring.

Danielson mocked Jericho and said that he was entertained by what went down. The two came face-to-face and bickered about being the better wrestler.

The American Dragon challenged The Wizard to a match at All Out, which the latter accepted. Jake Hager then came out of nowhere and laid out Danielson.

Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood hit an arm drag on Jay Lethal, and the latter responded with a dropkick. After a back-and-forth between the two, Lethal got the advantage by hitting a Russian leg sweep off the second rope.

Harwood hit two german suplexes on Lethal to make a comeback, but the latter hit the Lethal Combination for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Sonjay Dutt came out to interfere.

Dax Harwood went for a rollup, but Lethal rolled up Harwood instead with the help of the tights to get the pinfall victory.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Sonjay Dutt announced that Jay Lethal would team up with The Motor City Machine Guns to take on Wardlow and FTR at the All Out pay-per-view.

Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn on AEW Dynamite

Colten Gunn taunted Billy Gunn to start the match. He hit multiple stomps on the legend, but Billy came back with two clotheslines.

Stokely Hathaway took out Max Caster with a boombox, and Austin Gunn laid out Anthony Bowens outside the ring. Colten Gunn hit a low blow on his father and followed it up with Colt 45 to pick up the victory.

Result: Colten Gunn def. Bill Gunn on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, The Gunn Club attacked Billy Gunn. However, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee came out to make the save and had a face-off with The Acclaimed.

Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King on AEW Dynamite

KiLynn King started with a kick to Britt Baker's stomach. However, the latter responded with a sling blade. The former women's champion sent her opponent face first into the turnbuckle as the two stars engaged in a back-and-forth.

Toward the end of the bout, Baker hit a superkick and followed it up with a curb stomp. She applied the Lockjaw submission to pick up the victory.

Result: Britt Baker def. KiLynn King on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B-

Post-match, Baker spoke about wrestling with a broken wrist during her title reign. Toni Storm came out, but Jamie Hayter attacked her from behind. Hikaru Shida entered to make the save and chased away the heels.

CM Punk (c) vs. Jon Moxley (c) on Dynamite - Unified AEW World Championship match

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Jon Moxley attacked CM Punk with a series of punches. Punk retaliated with his own strikes before the referee separated the duo.

Punk hit a roundhouse kick on Moxley but seemingly reaggravated the foot injury. The Purveyor of Violence immediately took advantage and hit a lariat, followed by a series of elbow shots.

He then applied the Ankle Lock and hit two Death Riders to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

Result: Jon Moxley def. CM Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion on Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, the medical staff checked on Punk while Jon Moxley celebrated with the two world titles.

Ricky Starks promo on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks came out and cut an emotional promo on AEW Dynamite. He said that despite several warnings from industry veterans, he thought that Powerhouse Hobbs was his friend.

Starks spoke about how Hobbs checked on him every day when he broke his neck. He then took a shot at Powerhouse for being Britt Baker's security guard before aligning with him.

Starks said that he was extremely disappointed that Hobbs went after his neck and the feud between the two men is now personal. He ended the segment by calling Hobbs a snake and challenging his former partner to a match at All Out.

United Empire vs. Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay and Fenix started the match for their respective teams, All six competitors then got into a brawl, and the Death Triangle members took out their opponents with dives over the top rope. PAC hit some chops, and Fenix followed it up with a dropkick on Ospreay to get the advantage.

The Death Triangle members were in control at this stage of the match. PAC hit a German suplex on Ospreay while The Lucha Brothers battled Aussie Open outside the ring. PAC and Ospreay had a staredown before exchanging some serious blows on each other.

Towards the end, PAC hit a tornado DDT on Will Ospreay and followed it up with a moonsault from the top rope on Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher.

Then Kip Sabian came out of nowhere and attacked PAC. Ospreay hit the Oz Cutter on Fenix to pick up the victory.

Result: United Empire def. Death Triangle

Grade: A+

Post-match, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks came out to confront the United Empire. Omega seemed extremely eager but was stopped by Don Callis as the show went off the air.

