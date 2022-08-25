New Undisputed AEW World Champion crowned after a surprising squash match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk

CM Punk and Jon Moxley's AEW World Title unification match on this week's episode of Dynamite has turned into a squash bout, with the latter coming out victorious.

The two champions went for a heated melee following Punk's promo last week on Dynamite. The company then scheduled the title unification bout for this week instead of All Out, which The Second City Saint initially announced during his segment.

On Dynamite this week, the title unification bout started with a collar and elbow lock-up, but Jon Moxley gained control by handing a barrage of attacks to CM Punk on the turnbuckle. The latter retaliated by slapping the former and executing right hand and knee shots into the corner.

Moxley then nailed a headbutt, but Punk delivered a solid roundhouse kick. Unfortunately, it backfired on The Second City Saint as he reaggravated his recently recovered foot after the move.

The Purveyor of Violence took advantage of the situation by hitting a massive lariat, elbowing The Second City Saint's chest and wrecking his reaggravated injured foot.

From there, Moxley nailed Death Rider twice on Punk to convincingly seal the victory and became the Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Champion in mere minutes.

The Purveyor of Violence celebrated with the hometown crowd while The Second City Saint was attended by medical staff.

As he was carried into the back, CM Punk had a menacing yet sad look, seemingly towards the crowd. It will be interesting to see if this will plant the seeds for his heel turn when he returns.

It also remains to be seen if he will invoke his rematch clause at All Out, this time in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

