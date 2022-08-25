Former WWE Champion set to face Chris Jericho in singles match for the first time in 9 years at All Out

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson will face Chris Jericho at All Out on September 4, which will be their first time facing off in singles competition in nine years.

The conflict between the two was reborn last week when Jericho attacked Danielson from behind after his match with Daniel Garcia. Garcia, in turn, shoved his mentor away from his wrestling hero, confusing and enraging The Wizard.

Jericho had a conversation with Garcia in the ring this week, ordering the latter to apologize for what he did to him last week, but the 23-year-old was torn. Moments later, The American Dragon arrived to inflict more confusion on the young star, who eventually left the ring.

It became a man-to-man discussion between Jericho and Danielson on who really is the best wrestler in the world. The Wizard stated that he was sick of hearing the statement for Danielson and reiterated that he's the last surviving member of The Hart Dungeon.

The former WWE Undisputed Champion further emphasized that he's a "Lionheart" and that he knows every hold and submission maneuver. Following this, Danielson finally laid out the challenge for Jericho at the upcoming pay-per-view, All Out.

It will now be "Lionheart" Chris Jericho against "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson on September 4 in Chicago, Illinois.

The last time the two faced each other in a singles match was on the February 11, 2013 episode of WWE RAW. Jericho defeated Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) to qualify in that year's WWE Elimination Chamber.

The segment on tonight's episode of Dynamite ended when Jericho reminded Danielson that he took him out at Double or Nothing. The American Dragon then suffered another blindside attack from Jake Hager.

